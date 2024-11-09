Ruud van Nistelrooy trying to ‘make things better’ at Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy knows Manchester United’s return to the top will take time but relishes the challenge of helping a club he says still shares positive traits from his playing days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The fan favourite scored 150 goals in 219 appearances between 2001 and 2006, winning a Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup before leaving in somewhat acrimonious fashion.

A lot changed at United between then and when Van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford in the summer as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants as part of a backroom team reshuffle.

The 48-year-old recently stepped up to interim manager and is taking charge of one last match at home to Leicester on Sunday before new head coach Ruben Amorim begins his post.

Asked what has changed at United in his time away, Van Nistelrooy said: “Leaving in 2006, 18 years ago, it’s quite a time I wasn’t part of the club, so it’s such a big question to answer, to see what happened in those 18 years.

“For me the challenge was to come back and the motivation to be part of this, that I feel the potential of this club will always be there.

“The people that actually are here and working, that’s what I experienced when I joined the club, feels similar. It feels the same club.

“That togetherness, that willingness to do better and to do well, that’s what the motivation is for all the people that work here and also the players.

“The target is clear also, from where we are now, to improve. That will take time and it will take hard work, but that is the challenge for me.

“Not necessarily to analyse what happened in the past but to start working and make things better. That’s what I try to do every day.”

Van Nistelrooy has managed to do that as Ten Hag’s interim successor, with a 5-2 Carabao Cup victory against Leicester followed by a 1-1 league draw with Chelsea and a 2-0 Europa League win over PAOK.

Steve Cooper’s Foxes are the visitors on Sunday for his final match before handing over to Amorim, who starts his new role on Monday and will be bringing in some of his own coaching staff.

The exact composition remains unconfirmed but has naturally led to questions over the future of Van Nistelrooy, who has repeatedly spoken of his desire to stay as part of the backroom set-up.

The Dutchman says he plans to report for work on Monday as usual as he awaits clarity from United and Amorim on his future.

“Yeah, let’s wait and see how that goes,” said Van Nistelrooy, who has a deal until 2026.

“I am calm, to be fair. I am trusting the process. I believe the outcome will be good because I believe that as long as there is no news I am here at Manchester United, so that’s my focus and I’m calm in that sense.

“Whenever the communication will take place, I will see. But obviously we know what the timeframes are, so I am aware of that.

“For me Saturday’s training session and Sunday two o’clock is the only thing that is on my mind to be fair.”