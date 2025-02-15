Ryan Christie stars as Bournemouth march on with win at Southampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Christie starred as Bournemouth soared to fifth in the Premier League table by pushing south-coast rivals Southampton a step closer to relegation with a 3-1 win at St Mary’s.

Creative midfielder Christie conjured a fine assist for Dango Ouattara’s 14th-minute opener before swiftly firing home a superb second to help put the Cherries on the cusp of the Champions League qualification spots.

Substitute Marcus Tavernier sealed victory seven minutes from time after Kamaldeen Sulemana briefly created some jeopardy by halving Saints’ deficit.

Defeat for bottom club Southampton was their 20th of a miserable top-flight campaign as near neighbours Bournemouth deservedly claimed local bragging rights and a first league double in this fixture.

Ivan Juric’s beleaguered side sit 10 points from safety, having now played a game more than 17th-placed Wolves, while Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are dreaming of a maiden European adventure after climbing above Chelsea, on goal difference, and Newcastle.

Saints were seeking to record consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since February 2022 following a 2-1 success at fellow strugglers Ipswich before last weekend’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Burnley.

But that mission was quickly derailed during a blistering start from Bournemouth.

Ouattara claimed the early breakthrough, finding space between Southampton centre-backs Jan Bednarek and Nathan Wood to glance home via the far post with his shoulder following Christie’s delightful delivery from the left.

Lively Scotland international Christie went from provider to scorer by doubling the Cherries’ lead just two minutes later.

Saints captain Bednarek sloppily conceded possession deep inside his own half with a poor clearance, which allowed Justin Kluivert to work the ball to Christie, who expertly whipped the ball into the bottom left corner from almost 25 yards.

With travelling fans revelling in the occasion and the life sucked out of the rest of the stadium, the hosts struggled to muster a response.

Club record signing Sulemana, one of three players recalled following the win at Portman Road, dragged harmlessly wide with Southampton’s sole attempt of a one-sided opening period which ended with jeers from the stands.

Meanwhile, Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was required to produce a solid stop from Ouattara to prevent his former club stretching their advantage.

Bournemouth’s recent 11-game unbeaten league run, which brought 24 points from a possible 33, was halted by a 2-0 loss to leaders Liverpool a fortnight ago.

With such a gulf in class on display, it seemed only a matter of time before the Cherries wrapped up a return to winning ways.

Ramsdale produced a fine fingertip save to deny Antoine Semenyo at the end of a mazy run and then clawed Christie’s header off the line from the resultant corner.

The appearance of 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Dibling from the bench briefly lifted the mood of home supporters before Saints temporarily shifted the momentum 18 minutes from time with their first meaningful effort.

As Bournemouth continued to sit back, Sulemana collected a pass from Paul Onuachu to drill his first Premier League goal since May 2023 into the bottom right corner.

From a position of power, the Cherries’ stranglehold on the contest suddenly looked precarious.

Ramsdale was forced to prevent Kyle Walker-Peters heading into his own net before Iraola’s men eventually put the result beyond doubt to avoid a nervy finale.

Semenyo raced clear of Southampton’s defence before teeing up Tavernier, who scored Bournemouth’s winner on this ground in April 2023, to thump past Ramsdale, with more boos greeting the full-time whistle.