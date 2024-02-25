Ryan Gravenberch adds to Liverpool’s mounting injury woes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool’s injury woes took a turn for the worse when Ryan Gravenberch was carried off on a stretcher less than half an hour into the Carabao Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp was already forced into naming a youthful side, with very few experienced options on the bench for the clash.

Conor Bradley was named in the starting XI, with first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out with a lateral collateral ligament injury.

Just 27 minutes into the match, Gravenberch was taken off on a stretcher following a heavy collision with Moises Caicedo, who Liverpool tried to sign in the summer.

Klopp was left to vent his frustration at the officials, and it was a clumsy challenge from the Chelsea midfielder, who slipped but his boot went straight into the ankle of the Dutch player.

Gravenberch was carried off the Wembley turf on a stretcher (AP)

Gravenberch went down immediately holding his ankle, and the physios called for the stretcher, but there was no yellow or red card shown by the referee to Caicedo.

The Reds have a mounting injury list and were without 11 senior players ahead of the match.

Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai had hoped to be fit for the game but were ruled out late.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were recently added to the long-term injuries of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip.

Of those, Jones is expected to be the first to return, and he should be fit around the time of the international break next month, but there is no respite, with the others not expected to return until afterwards.

The schedule offers Liverpool little respite going forwards, and they host Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, one of three successive weeks of midweek and weekend fixtures.