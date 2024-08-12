Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has become the first managerial casualty of the new season after leaving the Championship club by mutual consent after a single game.

The former Plymouth boss, who took charge at Deepdale in December 2021, departs following Friday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

Lowe led the club to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes during two-and-a-half seasons in Lancashire.

A Preston statement said: “Following discussions that took place on Sunday August 11, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team.

“Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.”

Lowe steered Preston to the top of the Championship table early last season as the club recorded six wins and a draw from their first seven games, their best start for 120 years.

Ryan Lowe briefly guided Preston to the top of the Championship table ( Getty Images )

But a tough finish to the season saw them fade out of the play-off race, and an opening-day defeat extended their losing run in the league to six matches.

A slow summer has seen just Stefan Teitur Thordarson arrive permanently alongside loan additions Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kessler-Hayden, and Lowe believes the time is right to step away.

“I’ve had an unbelievable two and a half years, met some incredible people and coached some fantastic players, but I feel now is the right time to move on,” the former Bury and Plymouth boss said.

“I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing.

“I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”

This season is Preston’s 11 consecutive season in the Championship following their promotion in 2014, but they have struggled to regain the form that saw them reach the play-off final in 2001 and the semi-finals four years later.

The Lilywhites are next in action at home to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats got their Championship season off to a great start, with goals from Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke earning them a 2-0 win at Cardiff on Saturday.