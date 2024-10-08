Tottenham’s Ryan Mason in talks with new club over head coach role

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tottenham first-team coach Ryan Mason is in talks with Anderlecht to take his first managerial role, the PA news agency understands.

Mason has held a variety of positions at Spurs, including two spells as interim boss, since he returned to the club in 2018.

The once-capped England midfielder was forced to retire from playing at the age of 26 following a fracture to his skull in a game for Hull at Chelsea in 2017.

He started his coaching career at boyhood club Tottenham months after his retirement before he was asked to take charge of the first team in 2021 following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Mason subsequently led Spurs in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Antonio Conte promoted Mason to his coaching staff upon his appointment and the 33-year-old had another interim spell towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Having worked under current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou for the last 16 months, Mason has held talks with Anderlecht over their vacant head coach position and could now be set for his first managerial role.