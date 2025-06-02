Ryan Mason set for first permanent managerial role after agreeing West Brom move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason is set to land his first managerial role after agreeing to take over at West Brom, the PA news agency understands.

West Brom have been on the hunt for a new manager since Tony Mowbray was dismissed on April 21.

Mason quickly emerged as a leading candidate, but Spurs’ roller-coaster 2024-25 campaign – in which they secured Europa League success – only ended on May 25. After a short holiday, the former England midfielder was given time to deliberate and has now decided to accept West Brom’s offer.

It brings a seven-year coaching career at Tottenham to an end for Mason, who progressed through the club’s academy to also play 70 times for his boyhood team.

Mason was forced to cut short his playing career in 2018 at the age of 26 after he sustained a fractured skull in a Premier League match for Hull away to Chelsea a year earlier.

A decade on from earning his solitary England cap against Italy, the London-born coach will embark on his first managerial role in the Championship.

Highly-rated coach Mason held talks with Belgian club Anderlecht in October before a mutual decision was made to remain at Spurs, which enabled the 33-year-old to play his part in the club’s first trophy since 2008.

After two previous caretaker stints at Tottenham, including leading the club into the 2021 Carabao Cup final, Mason has long been tipped for a future in management.

Mason initially started coaching at youth level for Spurs upon his retirement in 2018 before being promoted to Antonio Conte’s coaching staff three years later not long after a seven-game spell as interim boss.

Another caretaker role came in 2023 following Conte’s departure before Ange Postecoglou kept Mason as part of his backroom team.

After a further two years as Tottenham first-team coach, Mason will take over West Brom after they finished ninth in the Championship.

Mowbray was dismissed in April after their play-off hopes ended despite only being hired in January to replace Carlos Corberan, who left to take over at Valencia.

Mason, whose contract at Spurs was up this month, will be tasked with leading West Brom back into the top flight for the first time since 2021.