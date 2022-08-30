Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

National League sponsors Vanarama back Ryan Reynolds’ call to stream matches

The Wrexham co-owner called the current policy ‘truly baffling’ in a series of tweets on Monday

Phil Blanche
Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:06
Comments
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League for failing to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches at home and abroad (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League for failing to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches at home and abroad (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

National League sponsors Vanarama have backed Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’ call to stream matches in the competition as long as clubs and fans support the idea.

The Wrexham co-owner criticised the National League on Monday for its “truly baffling” failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches domestically and internationally.

Reynolds accused League officials of neglecting to pursue a plan to open talks with BT, who currently own the rights to the competition in the UK, about potential streaming.

“After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling,” Reynolds wrote to his 20 million Twitter followers.

“Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone. This is a spotlight and a chance and we ask the Vanarama National League to take it.”

Recommended

Reynolds tagged in all 24 National League clubs in his tweets – and on Tuesday sponsors Vanarama tweeted: “We are in favour of live streaming as long as it benefits all clubs in the league and is what the fans want.

“As the National League’s title sponsor, we will talk to the Vanarama National League and BT Sport to make sure our voice is heard.

“And thank you to Ryan Reynolds for unblocking us. Glad we can come together on this and bring the National League to new levels.”

Vanarama chief executive Andrew Alderson added: “We’re in full support of Ryan Reynolds requesting more effort from the National League to televise all clubs.

“Vanarama, too, want what is best for the fans and pledge to work with him to bring the National League to new levels with more matches streamed, as long as it is what both the clubs and the fans want.

“We’re in talks with all clubs to assess whether the broadcasting would be of benefit.”

The Daily Mirror reported a spokesperson from the National League as saying: “There are wider discussions about streaming for all clubs that are subject to ongoing contracts and we are working with partners to deliver the best solution for all.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in