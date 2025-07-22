Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute after death of Joey Jones

Llandudno-born left-back Jones made 479 appearances for the Red Dragons.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 July 2025 21:56 BST
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute after the death of Joey Jones (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute after the death of Joey Jones (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to former Wrexham defender Joey Jones following his death at the age of 70.

Llandudno-born left-back Jones made 479 appearances for the Red Dragons across three spells with the club.

Hollywood A-lister Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of himself and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney alongside Jones.

“I’m really glad I got to spend time with you,” wrote Reynolds, who completed his takeover of the club with McElhenney in 2021.

“Thanks for the stories. Condolences to his family, friends and Mickey (Thomas, Jones’ close friend and former Wrexham team-mate). Rest up, Joey. Big second half coming up.”

Jones, who was capped 72 times by Wales, began his career with Wrexham in 1973 before moving to Liverpool, where he won two European Cups and a league title, two years later.

He returned to play at the Racecourse Ground between 1978 and 1982 and then ended his career with the club – from 1987 to 1992 – following stints with Chelsea and Huddersfield.

