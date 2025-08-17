Ryan Reynolds says he and Rob McElhenney don’t make Wrexham ‘football decisions’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Reynolds says he and fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney do not make any “football decisions” at the Championship club.

Wrexham have had a meteoric rise under their Hollywood owners, becoming the first team in the history of English football’s top five divisions to secure three successive promotions.

Reynolds and McElhenney were at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday to watch Wrexham play their first home game in the second tier of English football since May 1982.

But there was no Hollywood ending as West Brom won 3-2 to leave the Red Dragons without a Championship point after two games.

“We have a very hands-off management style,” Deadpool star Reynolds told Sky Sports.

“Our job is to listen, learn, and tell the story. And that’s I think a great position for any ownership group to be in, to really just be there to support and tell the story.

“We don’t make football decisions. And it’s actually the great gift of that is that we’re able to have relationships with the players at Wrexham, whereas most people in our position can’t.

“So we have a relationship with every single one of our players.”

The Welsh club’s commercial success – fuelled by Reynolds and McElhenney’s celebrity status and the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series – has allowed them to invest heavily in Phil Parkinson’s squad with nine summer signings.

Wrexham have broken their transfer record three times this summer and Wales striker Nathan Broadhead, signed from Ipswich in a deal worth up to £10million, made his debut against West Brom.

McElhenney said: “It’s interesting to get accolades when you hear people say, “Oh, you guys have done a pretty good job with the club.

“The truth is we don’t really have anything to do with what happens out on the pitch.

“We’ve got our very specific job, which is to be clowns and to tell the story as best we can.

“But also to be as respectful as we possibly can to what Phil does on the pitch and what the executive team, Michael (Williamson) and Shaun (Harvey) and Humphrey (Ker) and everybody does off the pitch.

“We just have an incredible team and we just get to sit back and be fans and document the process.”