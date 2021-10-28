Ryan Reynolds has called football “evil” and “gorgeous” after attending his first match as Wrexham co-owner.

The Hollywood star bought the Welsh club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in February 2021 and they made their first trip to a game on Tuesday.

The team lost 3-2 at Maidenhead and Reynolds wrote about the mixture of emotions in a social media post.

He said: “Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I’m never sleeping again ever ever.”

And McElhenney added on Twitter: “We didn’t want our first win to be away anyway.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson revealed the stars didn’t meet the team before the match, but the players were notified about their attendance.

He said: “They flew in and they were trying to keep a low profile, but I imagine it’s fairly difficult to be low profile, and they let us get on with it.

“We look forward to meeting them later in the week.”

The actors took control of the club from Wrexham Supporters Trust, who backed the stars when the deal was announced.

They said: “We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of.”

And Reynolds and McElhenney added at the time: “It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.”