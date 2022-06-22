Sadio Mane completes move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich

The 30-year-old, who only had a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, leaves after six wildly-successful years on Merseyside

Carl Markham
Wednesday 22 June 2022 12:20
Comments
<p>Mane has left Liverpool for Bayern Munich </p>

Mane has left Liverpool for Bayern Munich

(PA Wire)

Sadio Mane has completed a £35.1million move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, the two clubs have confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who only had a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, leaves after six wildly-successful years on Merseyside to join the German champions on a long-term deal.

After two failed approaches a deal, which will see Bayern pay £27.5m up front with a further £5m due when the Senegal international meets specified appearance clauses and an additional £2.6m based on individual and team achievements, has been agreed.

Bayern believed they could secure Mane on the cheap with an opening offer of £21.4m plus £4.2m in add-ons, based on individual and team achievements which the Reds considered improbable.

A subsequent bid was rejected but a compromise was reached on Friday which is likely to see Mane replace Robert Lewandowski, who has expressed a desire to leave.

Recommended

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances across six seasons at Anfield and won the Premier League, Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in