Salford request independent review after police opt against pursuing charges for alleged racism
North Yorkshire Police decided not to pursue charges against an individual who allegedly racially abused defender Adebola Oluwo during a pre-season friendly
Salford have requested an independent review of North Yorkshire Police's decision not to pursue charges against an individual who allegedly racially abused one of their players during a pre-season friendly.
Defender Adebola Oluwo alleged he was targeted by a spectator as he left the pitch towards the end of a match against York at the LNER Stadium on 11 July, with the match subsequently being abandoned.
However, North Yorkshire Police announced last Friday that following a "thorough and detailed investigation, there is no evidence to corroborate the report which was made" and that their officers were "satisfied that no offences have occurred".
Salford said they were "extremely disappointed" by the police statement and have called for a review.
"It is particularly concerning how the investigation concludes that there is no evidence to corroborate the report of abuse, despite a number of first-hand accounts of the abuse from those present at the fixture," a statement from the League Two club said.
"This includes from the match officials who we know, through discussions with the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO), gave verbal statements on the night and provided their details for the investigating team to follow up, but have not been contacted.
"Having spoken with Adebola and sought further advice on the matter, including legal, we will be exercising the Victims' Right to Review Scheme to request an independent review to reconsider this outcome."
Salford said their decision to seek a review had the "full and unequivocal support" of the EFL, the Professional Footballers' Association, PGMO and anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.
Their statement continued: "The match officials, supported by their governing body PGMO, remain available to be contacted to provide their impartial accounts of events that evening.
"We will pursue every available avenue to ensure accountability and together send a clear message that racism has no place in our sport."
North Yorkshire Police declined to offer any comment beyond the statement issued last Friday.
PA
