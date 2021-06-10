‘Very good acquisition’ Dan Jones agrees Port Vale move following Salford stint

Dan Jones has agreed to join Port Vale when his Salford contract expires at the end of the month.

The 26-year-old full-back spent last season on loan at Harrogate making 25 appearances for the club.

Valiants boss Darrell Clarke told the club’s website: “I’ve always liked Dan to be honest. Things didn’t work out quite well with him at Salford, but he did well on loan at Harrogate and he knows the division well.

“Dan’s a great defender but he’s also good going forward and delivering crosses, he’ll give us options in a number of positions defensively. He’s a very good acquisition for us.”