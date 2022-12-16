Jump to content

Salomon Rondon has Everton contract terminated six months early

The 33-year-old Venezuela international has made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January

Carl Markham
Friday 16 December 2022 21:05
Comments
(Getty Images)

Everton striker Salomon Rondon has agreed to terminate his contract with the club six months early.

The 33-year-old Venezuela international has made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured.

Rondon, signed by former manager Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2021, made a total of 31 appearances, which includes 13 starts but just three goals.

“Salomon Rondon will leave Everton on 1 January 2023 after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract,” read an Everton statement.

“The 33-year-old’s deal was initially due to end at the end of June 2023. Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future.”

