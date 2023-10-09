On this day in 2015: Sam Allardyce appointed Sunderland manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunderland appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two-year contract on this day in 2015.

Allardyce succeeded Dick Advocaat, who had left his post with the Black Cats in the Premier League relegation zone.

Allardyce, who was a defender for Sunderland between 1980 and 1981, became the first person to manage both the Black Cats and their arch rivals Newcastle, the only team below them in the table.

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short said: “Sunderland is a club he knows well and he was the obvious best choice for the job.

“He has vast experience of managing in the Premier League and an understanding first hand of the north east and the passion of our fans, which will stand him in great stead.”

Allardyce had lasted only eight months in charge of Newcastle, but subsequently rebuilt his reputation with successful spells at Blackburn and West Ham.

He said: “I have enjoyed my break from football and now I’m raring to get back. I met with Ellis and we spoke at length about the club and his ambitions and I knew I wanted to be part of that.

“Of course it’s a challenging job, but it’s something I have experience of in the past. I’m looking forward to working with the players and of course I will be relying on the help of the Sunderland supporters, whose tremendous passion I have experienced first hand. I can’t wait to get started.”

Allardyce successfully saved the Black Cats from relegation and was named England manager in July 2016. He was in charge for only one game and 67 days before leaving by mutual consent following allegations of malpractice.