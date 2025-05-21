Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Sam Hutchinson played a full 90 minutes and scored the winning goal in a crucial League Two match, despite suffering a heart attack just six minutes into the game.

The 35-year-old veteran, whose career began at Chelsea, helped secure his team's play-off position with a 1-0 victory against Grimsby Town on May 2nd. Hutchinson's 53rd-minute goal proved decisive, but his post-match celebration was short-lived.

During the journey home from Blundell Park, Hutchinson's condition deteriorated, revealing the seriousness of his earlier discomfort. Subsequent medical examination confirmed he had suffered a heart attack during the match.

Hutchinson has since undergone surgery to insert a stent into a blocked artery and is now recovering.

“I was experiencing a lot of pain,” Hutchinson recalled. “I got on the coach after the game, the adrenaline wore off and I started having more pains in my chest. From there we made a pit stop in Nottingham.

“We went into the hospital and they essentially told me I’d had a heart attack. I was in there for five days having tests done.

“A branch of an artery was blocked 75 per cent – I had an angiogram and had a stent put in by a specialist in London who was unbelievable. I’m on the road to recovery now.”#

open image in gallery Sam Hutchinson has previously played for Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading ( Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire )

The Dons made it through to Monday’s play-off final against Walsall, where Hutchinson will take a watching brief.

However, he is already back running and is expecting to resume his career.

“I broke down when they told me in the hospital because playing football is all I ever want to do,” he said. “I didn’t care that I had a heart attack, I’m not really like that.

“It happened in the sixth minute of the game, I carried on and played the full 90. The specialist in London has told me there’s no problem with playing football again, so I’m happy.”

He added: “I ran (on Monday), believe it or not. A lot of people say things slow down but I feel really good. I’m going to crack on and come back bigger and stronger.

“I am absolutely devastated I can’t play on Monday. I genuinely think I could play. It would be dangerous but I could play. I would love to, I’m not going to.”