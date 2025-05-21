Footballer suffered heart attack before scoring match winner to send team into play-offs
He hopes to watch the League Two play-off final at Wembley
AFC Wimbledon midfielder Sam Hutchinson played a full 90 minutes and scored the winning goal in a crucial League Two match, despite suffering a heart attack just six minutes into the game.
The 35-year-old veteran, whose career began at Chelsea, helped secure his team's play-off position with a 1-0 victory against Grimsby Town on May 2nd. Hutchinson's 53rd-minute goal proved decisive, but his post-match celebration was short-lived.
During the journey home from Blundell Park, Hutchinson's condition deteriorated, revealing the seriousness of his earlier discomfort. Subsequent medical examination confirmed he had suffered a heart attack during the match.
Hutchinson has since undergone surgery to insert a stent into a blocked artery and is now recovering.
“I was experiencing a lot of pain,” Hutchinson recalled. “I got on the coach after the game, the adrenaline wore off and I started having more pains in my chest. From there we made a pit stop in Nottingham.
“We went into the hospital and they essentially told me I’d had a heart attack. I was in there for five days having tests done.
“A branch of an artery was blocked 75 per cent – I had an angiogram and had a stent put in by a specialist in London who was unbelievable. I’m on the road to recovery now.”#
The Dons made it through to Monday’s play-off final against Walsall, where Hutchinson will take a watching brief.
However, he is already back running and is expecting to resume his career.
“I broke down when they told me in the hospital because playing football is all I ever want to do,” he said. “I didn’t care that I had a heart attack, I’m not really like that.
Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
“It happened in the sixth minute of the game, I carried on and played the full 90. The specialist in London has told me there’s no problem with playing football again, so I’m happy.”
He added: “I ran (on Monday), believe it or not. A lot of people say things slow down but I feel really good. I’m going to crack on and come back bigger and stronger.
“I am absolutely devastated I can’t play on Monday. I genuinely think I could play. It would be dangerous but I could play. I would love to, I’m not going to.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments