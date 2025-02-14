Sam Kerr won’t face Chelsea disciplinary after being cleared by court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea will not sanction striker Sam Kerr in the wake of her court case, manager Sonia Bompastor said.

The Australia captain was found not guilty of racially abusing a British police officer after a dispute with a cab driver two years ago.

Kerr, who called the police officer "stupid and white", apologised in a statement for "expressing (herself) poorly" after she was acquitted by a jury at Kingston Crown Court.

Chelsea boss Bompastor said the apology was enough.

"She made a statement, she was clear in her statement, and I think that's enough," Bompastor told reporters.

"What she was facing last week was hard enough for her, so the only thing we want to do as a club is support her."

Though cleared by the court, Australia's football association has faced calls to strip Kerr of the captaincy of the Matildas because of her conduct during the incident.

Football Australia (FA) was unaware of Kerr's legal trouble for over a year until media reported her entering a not-guilty plea to the racial charge last March.

( The FA via Getty Images )

FA said in a statement it looked forward to Kerr returning to the pitch from injury but would "reflect" with her on learnings from the incident.

Kerr, Australia's all-time top scorer with 69 goals, has been sidelined for over a year following knee surgery but is back training with Chelsea.

Bompastor did not give a timeline for Kerr's return to action but said her recovery was progressing well.