Sam Kerr, 29, is Australia’s most beloved player, the captain of Matildas and the first person from her homeland ever to score a hat-trick at the World Cup. Now preparing for a tournament on home soil, the icon hopes to conjure an even greater moment for her fans to savour.

Australia are coming into it in a rich vein of form, having won their last eight games in a row, one of which saw them inflict the first defeat of Sirena Wiegman’s tenure on England, a 2-0 defeat on a rainy night in Brentford this April. Kerr, naturally, bagged the opener.

A global phenomenon, she made her debut on the international stage aged just 15 and split the early part of her career between teams in Australia (Perth Glory, Sydney FC) and the US (Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC).

She chalked up five goals at the 2019 World Cup and subsequently joined Chelsea in the Barclay’s Women’s Super League (WSL) from Chicago Red Stars.

She made her debut in the team on 5 January 2020, setting up two goals in a 3-1 win against Reading. She opened her Chelsea account two weeks later with an iconic header in a 4-1 win over Arsenal and has gone from strength to st

The 2020/21 campaign saw Kerr become the Blue’s top scorer, netting 28 in all competitions. After another fine season in 2021/22, she now has the extraordinary total of 54 goals in 67 games for the West London club.

She has received huge acclaim since arriving in England and has won the WSL Player and Goal of the Season awards and been named FWA Player of the Year, PFA Player and Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Now hoping to lead the Matildas to World Cup glory and add to her 63 goals at international level, Kerr told The Guardian recently her team is “here to win” and said they are “really confident” for the challenge ahead.