Sampdoria suffer relegation for first time in over a decade after Udinese loss

First-half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina proved enough to confirm the visitors’ fate with four games to go.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 20:38
Sampdoria have been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Sampdoria have been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
(AP)

Sampdoria have been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade following a 2-0 defeat at Udinese.

First-half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina proved enough to confirm the visitors’ fate with four games of the season still to go.

Relegation may prove to be the least of their worries as the club continues to battle a financial crisis which has led to fears of bankruptcy.

Sampdoria won the Scudetto in 1991 and reached the European Cup final at Wembley the following year, when a team featuring the likes of Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli lost 1-0 to Barcelona.

They have been uninterrupted members of the Italian top-flight since the 2012-13 season, but have increasingly struggled in recent years amid financial concerns.

Meanwhile, Empoli effectively guaranteed their survival as goals from Nicolo Cambiagni and Francesco Caputo secured a 2-1 win over Salernitana, for whom Krzysztof Piatek replied late on.

