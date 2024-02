Samuel Eto’o’s resignation rejected as Cameroon corruption crisis deepens

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samuel Eto’o tendered his resignation as president of the Cameroon Football Federation on Monday only to have it rejected by its executive committee.

Eto’o, who was named the African player of the year a record four times, has been dogged by allegations of improper conduct, match-fixing and corruption.

The federation said its executive committee met in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, on Monday to evaluate the national team’s performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, and that the meeting started with Eto’o offering to step down while inviting the other members "to do likewise in good faith."

"At the end of discussions and subsequent deliberations, the members of the executive committee decided to maintain their current mandates and thus unanimously rejected the president’s resignation thereby renewing their confidence in him to continue with the same spirit of reconstruction and development of Cameroon football at all levels as envisaged in his plan adopted by the elective general assembly of 11 December 2021," the federation said in a statement, referring to the date Eto’o took over as president.

The federation made no mention in the statement of any other decisions taken or conclusions drawn. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song’s future was uncertain after a disappointing Afcon campaign.

Cameroon, the five-time champions, needed a win in their final group game to be sure of progressing to the group stage and scored late to achieve it. However, they were then eliminated by Nigeria after a lacklustre performance in the round of 16.

Eto’o, who celebrated with the team after the dramatic win over Gambia in their final group game, has been dogged by corruption allegations in the last year.

Cameroon were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Nigeria (AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, sports website The Athletic reported that it had seen WhatsApp messages, emails, letters and audio recordings that allegedly support a wide range of accusations, including "match-fixing, abuse of power, physical threats, inciting violence and spreading false information in Cameroon." It said a file had been sent to Fifa’s ethics committee and that it is also being investigated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF was already investigating what it said were "serious" allegations from "several Cameroonian football stakeholders" against Eto’o. It noted that the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star was "presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise."

Questions were raised in Cameroon about Eto’o’s ambassadorial role with a sports betting company. At least one club complained to the Cameroonian federation about the deal, which could violate the institution’s codes.

Cameroonian soccer had plenty of problems in the past. Before Eto’o was elected president, the national league had been tainted by interference from the government, allegations of corruption and broken promises from soccer leaders.

Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014.

AP