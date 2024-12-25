Eddie Howe sees Andrea Pirlo similarities in Newcastle star Sandro Tonali

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe can see shades of Italy great Andrea Pirlo in ‘firefighter’ Sandro Tonali as the midfielder belatedly announces himself on the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has been one of the stars of the Magpies’ recent resurgence after being nursed back into the team following his return from a 10-month worldwide ban for breaching betting regulations.

A £55million signing from AC Milan during the summer of 2023, the Italy international is now starting to show the quality which prompted the Tyneside club to invest so heavily in his services, and that has prompted comparisons with compatriot Pirlo, who starred for both Milan clubs, Juventus and his country during a glittering career.

Head coach Howe said: “When I first saw Sandro play, there were definite links to Pirlo, without a doubt – and it’s not just the hair. There’s more to it than that.

“He’s definitely got those similar qualities in terms of build and style, but I think the thing that sets Sandro apart, for me, from anyone else was he could do all of those things technically and tactically, looked really good, but it’s his athleticism as well, his ability to run.

“I think we’ve seen that in recent games from a defensive viewpoint now more than an attacking viewpoint, where he’s sprinting to put out fires for us from a defensive viewpoint, nicking balls, intercepting balls, using his athleticism to track runners. I think he’s been excellent in that respect and think that’s really helped the team.

“Yes, there are the obvious ones [comparisons] in terms of his technique and his passing and everything else, but I think that’s the thing that sets him apart.”

Tonali is likely to sit at the base of the Newcastle midfield once again on Boxing Day, when Howe’s men will look for a fourth successive victory in all competitions and a third in the league with Aston Villa standing in their way.

Perhaps significantly, he has started each of the last three games and been a major factor in the Magpies’ improved form, transforming the contribution he made off the pitch last season on to it this time around.

Howe said: “In terms of his general conduct and feeling around the training ground, that’s a quality that last year he brought to us. He was very low maintenance, a player that you can’t use in games, but can only train.

I can't speak highly enough of how he's conducted himself. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

“He was incredibly helpful to the players that were playing, incredibly supportive of them, and he’s carried that on this year where now he’s obviously available and playing very well.

“But those qualities still exist. He’s still a very good team-mate, he’s still caring about the others players. I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s conducted himself.”