England’s Sarina Wiegman named women’s coach of the year at FIFA awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman has been named women’s coach of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2025 success.

The 56-year-old saw off competition from Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, Arsenal’s Renee Slegers, Seb Hines of Orlando Pride and Lyon’s Jonatan Giraldez to take the prize at a ceremony in Doha.

Wiegman won the honour for a record-extending fifth time after England retained their European Championship crown with a dramatic final victory over Spain.

Wiegman, who was not in attendance to pick up the award in person, said in a pre-recorded video: “Thank you so much, it is an absolute honour to receive this award again. I would like to thank FIFA and everyone who voted.

“I would like to congratulate Seb, Jonatan, Renee and Sonia for your achievements too and thank you to the FA for their continued support for me and the team.

“This award is for players and staff. We have shown so much conviction, belief and togetherness which led us to our second Euros win.

“Moving into 2026, let’s keep pushing the women’s game forward together and create an environment for every player to reach their full potential.”

England’s Euros success was further recognised as Hannah Hampton was named Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

Hampton, who also helped Chelsea to win the domestic treble, told the club website: “Thank you to Sarina and Sonia for the belief in me this year. With club and country, we have achieved so much and there is still much more for us to go and get.”

Hampton, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo were all named in the women’s team of the year.

Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele was crowned men’s player of the year after helping the French side to the treble of Champions League, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France last season.

The 28-year-old, who scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists during PSG’s dominant campaign, won the FIFA prize just three months after picking up the Ballon d’Or.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati added the women’s player award to her women’s Ballon d’Or success.

The Barcelona midfielder picked up the award for a third successive time after leading club and country to European finals, although she ended on the losing side in both, at the hands of Arsenal and England respectively.

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined from PSG in the summer, was named men’s goalkeeper of the year, while his former club boss Luis Enrique won best men’s coach for his feats in the French capital.

England duo Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham were included in the men’s team of the year, alongside Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.