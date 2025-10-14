Sarina Wiegman: I’ll always be ‘grateful’ to England retiree Millie Bright

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman insisted she would always be “grateful” to Millie Bright after the Chelsea defender announced her retirement from international football.

Wiegman will start to prepare for life without the former Lionesses captain – who was not included in her latest 25-player squad to face Brazil and Australia this month – after she stepped down from national team duty on Monday.

The 32-year-old earned 88 caps during her England career and helped them to European Championship glory on home soil in 2022 before she captained her nation to the World Cup final the following year.

Bright was not a part of the team that won Euro 2025 after she pulled out of the squad to prioritise her physical and mental health.

Wiegman hailed her former centre-back as – speaking at the squad announcement at St George’s Park – she said: “At the back of the Euros we had a conversation and Millie told me she was retiring.

“She’s been huge for us, me, the team, on and off the pitch. She’s been a great personality and leader.

“I’m just really grateful I’ve been a little part of (her) journey and hopefully she’s grateful about being part of my team because she had a massive influence.

“When a player makes a decision like that, then it’s not appropriate to have that conversation (persuade her to stay). I just totally accept it and respect it.”

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League game against Paris FC, Bright said she will now be the Lionesses’ “number one fan”.

“I don’t see it as a sad thing,” said Bright. “I see it as a celebration. I’ve had an amazing England career. I’m very grateful and blessed.

“I feel really lucky. But I see it as an opportunity now to be 100 per cent for my club. I’ve still got big ambitions.

“Now it’s time to be (England’s) number one supporter.”

It is the first time the squad will meet since England were crowned European champions for a second-successive time this summer, following their 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Spain in Switzerland.

Wiegman insisted it was nice to celebrate their achievements but quickly switched her attention to qualifying for the World Cup in 2027.

She added: “We celebrated a little bit but then I just took a bit of time off.

“Then after two weeks you say ‘lets get started again’, and I move on quickly because there’s World Cup qualifying coming up and we want to qualify.

“We won the Euros which was incredible and we will always cherish it.

“This is the first time coming together again. When you stand still you are lost, players know that and they know they have to improve everyday, play good with their clubs.”

Wiegman handed maiden call-ups to Arsenal defensive duo Katie Reid and Taylor Hinds along with Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall to play Brazil at the Etihad Stadium on October 25 before travelling to Pride Park to face Australia three days later.

Wiegman said Lucy Bronze and Grace Clinton would not be able to play two full matches despite being included in the squad.

She said: “She (Reid) started playing for Arsenal this season, done well in the pathway and exciting to see her in our environment.

“We have been following Taylor (Hinds) for a long time. She had a dual heritage so is eligible for us. (She) hasn’t played that much but I want to see talented players in some positions.

“They (Bronze and Clinton) will not be able to play two full games. Lucy is fit to play (against Brazil).

“Grace will be assessed, she had a minor injury and when she progresses, she can be available for us.”