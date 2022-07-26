England’s win over Sweden sends a message to the world, Sarina Wiegman claims

England boss Sarina Wiegman believes England’s 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden will make the rest of football sit up and take notice.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby sent Wiegman’s side through to Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against either France or Germany.

And beating Sweden, the side who sit second in the rankings behind world champions the United States, sends a message to all the other countries, according to England’s boss.

“We will celebrate now a little bit but as I’ve said before we have come very far now and we don’t want to take it away,” Wiegman told the BBC.

“The first half we struggled but the second half we played so much better.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about.

“I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well but still we found a way.”

Mead, who took her tally for the tournament to six goals, told the BBC: “I think at the full-time whistle we didn’t really know what to do. It was an incredible atmosphere and we’re just delighted to be in the final.

“I think (the first goal) came at a good time as there was a lot of pressure on us as they had created a lot of chances and I’m just happy to help the team again.”