Sarina Wiegman: England ready for ‘massive challenge’ of Euro 2025 qualification

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Boss Sarina Wiegman insisted England were prepared to take on the “massive challenge” of securing passage to Euro 2025 in their final group-stage qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday night.

The defending European champions moved one step closer to booking their place in next summer’s Switzerland tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland at a sold-out Carrow Road on Friday night.

England need at least a draw in Gothenburg, with the top two finishers in each “A” group booking a direct spot and avoiding the more-complicated play-off scenario the Girls in Green already knew awaited them before kick-off in Norwich.

Wiegman said: “The team always says these are the highest-level games. You have to be at your top level every day.

“Of course that is a massive challenge, but it also gives you the opportunity to feel how good you are and it’s also a big learning (opportunity). You want to learn, but you want to win when you play these games.

“When you make mistakes, when you don’t do it right, you will be punished and that’s exactly what you want – and I think for the fans it’s good too because it’s so competitive and it’s going to be a very exciting game I think.”

Wiegman was particularly pleased by Alessia Russo’s fifth-minute opener, the result of some fine build-up ending in Beth Mead’s excellent pass to set up her Arsenal team-mate.

“I really enjoyed that one,” said Wiegman, who admitted she wanted more from England’s first half, chalking it up in part to what she wondered might be an overcorrection from training, where they have told players to “make sure you scan the situation, get yourself in the best possible position and don’t be rushed”.

Tottenham’s Jessica Naz made her England debut on Friday night (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

She added: “Sometimes when you’re working on things, you might exaggerate the other options you have, so at half-time we said ‘if you have the opportunity to shoot, please shoot!”

Wiegman also explained the decision to give Hannah Hampton another start in goal was in fact due to what has become an increasingly-strong fight for the Lionesses’ number one position with Mary Earps, who has recently bounced back from injury.

“I think the reason is that they are competing for that spot,” she confirmed.

England made it two after the break when Georgia Stanway coolly converted from the penalty spot after Niamh Fahey hauled down Norfolk native Lauren Hemp, but the Lionesses were denied a clean sheet when substitute Julie-Ann Russell clawed one back in the fourth and final minute of added-time.

It was also a special night for Tottenham’s Jessica Naz and Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones, who were both handed their England debuts.

Republic of Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson was pleased with the fight she saw in her side, for whom the goal could still prove vital when it comes to seeding for the autumn play-offs to determine the final teams in next summer’s tournament.

She told RTE: “It’s huge. We spoke all week about the value of goals.

“Obviously, we conceded an early goal, which is what we didn’t want to do – and had a bit of a shaky start – but once we got into it, the girls put in a great shift and to keep going until the 94th minute, the goal is huge for us.

“A very, very important goal. The work rate, right to the end was really commendable from the girls.”