Injury blow for England as Lauren James ruled out of France double-header

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England boss Sarina Wiegman has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the Euro qualifier double-header against France after Lauren James was forced to pull out through injury.

The 22-year-old attacker reported for international duty with a foot injury and has had to admit defeat in her efforts to prove her fitness ahead of Friday night’s Group A3 fixture at St James’ Park and the trip to St-Etienne which follows on Tuesday.

Wiegman, who confirmed Tottenham’s Jess Naz had been drafted into the squad from the stand-by list as a result, said when asked if everyone was fit: “No, not everyone is available for selection.

“Lauren James didn’t make it, so she’s not selected for tomorrow. Jess Naz will be added to the group.

“She already had some foot problems at her club, so she came in and we hoped that we could build to tomorrow, but just too early, so unfortunately she can’t stay with us.”

Asked if that would apply to the return in France, Wiegman added: “Yes. She’s going to get prepared for the July window.

“Of course it’s a disappointment. We did everything, she did everything, it’s just too early now and it’s not good enough. You have to be really top, top fit to get ready for tomorrow.

“For her and for the team, it’s unfortunate. For Jess, she’s ready, she’s shown good stuff this week in training and with her club, so we have to move on.”