It’s a bit early – FA chief Mark Bullingham on Sarina Wiegman new contract talks

Mark Bullingham has hailed the “incredible” leadership of England boss Sarina Wiegman and promised “at an appropriate time” to discuss extending her stay as Lionesses head coach.

Wiegman masterminded her third successive European Championship triumph with Sunday’s penalty shoot-out success over Spain to ensure England retained the trophy they won for the first time in 2022.

The Dutch coach is contracted to the Football Association until after the 2027 World Cup.

FA chief executive Bullingham told BBC Sport: “She’s an incredible person, incredible coach and incredible leader.

“We’re very lucky to have her, proud to have her as part of the team and obviously she will be working with us for the World Cup.”

Pressed on when contract talks would take place, Bullingham said: “It’s a bit early for that.

“We are delighted she is with us for the World Cup and we will have that conversation at an appropriate time.

“She is an incredible manager and we’re delighted to be working with her, so that has to be up to her. We will have those conversations when they’re ready to go.”

Wiegman, 55, has been England head coach since 2021 and guided the team to two European Championship titles and a runners-up finish at the 2023 World Cup.