Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 World Cup hosts at online FIFA Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saudi Arabia’s hugely controversial hosting of the 2034 World Cup was sealed by a round of applause at an online FIFA Congress on Wednesday.

Campaigners have warned of the enormous human cost of staging the finals in the Middle East nation, but FIFA and its associations have now given their official stamp of approval to the bid, with Football Association delegates understood to have joined in the clapping.

The same applause confirmed Morocco, Portugal and Spain as principal co-hosts of the 2030 tournament, with the opening three matches being played in South America as part of the competition’s centenary celebrations.

Winning the 2034 hosting rights is arguably the most significant achievement so far in Saudi Arabian efforts to be seen as a world leader in sport, which its critics say are an attempt to ‘sportswash’ its record on human rights.

Wednesday’s decision was essentially a coronation, with Saudi Arabia emerging as the sole bidders for 2034 after an agreement was reached in October last year for South America to host the opening matches of the centenary 2030 finals.

The sense of inevitability was heightened when FIFA president Gianni Infantino asked national association delegates to vote by acclamation, either with the raising or clapping of hands, rather than a conventional vote.

FA representatives Mark Bullingham and Debbie Hewitt applauded to show their body’s support. A statement released just after the award said FA support was granted after assurances were given by its Saudi FA counterparts around human rights.

“We asked them to commit to ensuring all fans would be safe and welcome in Saudi Arabia in 2034 – including LGBTQ+ fans. They assured us that they are fully committed to providing a safe and welcome environment for all fans,” the FA said.

“Football is a global game, and is for everyone. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion means being respectful of all, including all religions and cultures.

“We also believe that hosting World Cups can be a catalyst for positive change, which is best delivered by working collaboratively in partnership with host nations.”

None of the other British associations have so far confirmed publicly whether they joined in the vote by acclamation.

Human rights and fans’ groups remain deeply concerned, with Saudi Arabia regarded as one of the world’s most repressive regimes and a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Amnesty say many lives will be put at risk by Saudi hosting the finals, with its concerns centred primarily on the treatment of migrant workers whose labour will build the stadiums and infrastructure, and with those who it says will be forcibly evicted from their homes to facilitate construction projects.

Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain described the 2034 decision as “scandalous”, adding: “FIFA and its affiliated associations seem to have learnt nothing from the mistakes of the past and are not even able to comply with their own regulations regarding human rights.”

Only the Norwegian federation indicated it would abstain from acclamation, citing a “flawed” bidding process which effectively gift-wrapped the finals for Saudi Arabia.

The World Cup award further deepens the political and economic ties between FIFA and Saudi Arabia.

In April, the country’s oil and gas company Aramco was announced as a FIFA sponsor, agreeing a four-year deal worth a reported 100 million US dollars (£78.4m) per year.

We are aware of critics and fears and I fully trust our hosts to address all open points Gianni Infantino

Speculation persists that Saudi Arabia will also invest in DAZN, the streaming platform which last week sealed an exclusive global rights deal for FIFA’s 2025 Club World Cup, worth a reported one billion US dollars (£784m).

In addition to the human rights concerns, there are also worries about the environmental impact of a Saudi World Cup.

Saudi Arabia will be the first country to host a 48-team tournament single-handed and extensive construction work lies ahead to get the kingdom ready.

Fifteen stadiums are intended for use in five host cities, with eight of those still at the planning stage.

One of the host cities – the linear development at Neom – is itself still under construction, with the Saudi bid book saying the Neom Stadium pitch will be 350 metres above ground level.

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal welcomed the decision of Congress and said: “It is a day that we invited the entire world to Saudi Arabia. We intend to have an extraordinary version of the World Cup held in our kingdom.”

FIFA president Infantino described it as an “historic” day.

“We are aware of critics and fears and I fully trust our hosts to address all open points,” he said in his closing remarks on Wednesday.

“We have a transparency that will shape real and lasting change. That is what we expect and what we look forward to, social improvements and positive human rights impacts.

“That is one of the responsibilities of hosting a World Cup, and the world will of course be watching.”