Football rumours: Could Saudi Arabia or the US be next for Lionel Messi?

What the papers say

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season, opening the door for a move to either Saudi Arabia or the United States.

The Telegraph says Messi could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £320million a year, while the Guardian reports Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, could make a bid for the Argentinian.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named his summer transfer targets as they look to bolster their squad, the Daily Mail reports.

The players include Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and defender Marc Guehi, Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby and West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice.

Newcastle want to bring Brazil international Raphinha back to England as they weigh up a £70million bid for Barcelona’s former Leeds winger, the Sun reports.

The Metro says Tottenham have identified former Spain and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as the man they want to become their new head coach after wage demands from Julian Nagelsmann were deemed to high.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The 19-year-old England midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, but Borussia Dortmund say they are yet to receive an offer from the Spanish giants, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Tammy Abraham: Italian outlet Calciomercato says multiple clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham, are interested in the Roma forward, who would command a fee of £35-40million.