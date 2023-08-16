How to watch the Saudi Arabia pro-league?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Saudi Arabia pro league started its season last weekend, when a number of high-profile signings made their debut.

The director of football for the league, Michael Emenalo, has European pedigree, having once been the technical director at Chelsea.

The league has high aspirations and wants to attract the best of football’s global talent.

There are 18 teams competiting in the league, and each is only allowed to have eight foreign players.

The opening match of the season saw former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino score a hat-trick for Al-Ahli, as part of a team containing Allan Saint-Maximin and Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Saudi Premier League?

UK viewers can watch all the matches on DAZN, a subscription-based service for £9.99 a month.

Which teams to look out for?

Other than Al-Ahli, Steven Gerrard is manager of Al-Ettifaq, which contains Jordan Henderson and forward Moussa Dembele.

Al-Nassr has Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and finished second last season, but has been bolstered by the signings of Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles and Marcelo Brozovic this summer.

Al-Ittihad have former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their manager and won the league last year. Since they have signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, as well as Liverpool’s Fabinho.

When are the matches?

Matches will take place throughout the season with kick off times at 4pm and 7pm for those watching in the UK.