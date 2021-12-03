Thomas Tuchel hints at wing-back role for Saul Niguez at Chelsea

Saul has struggled to settle in the Premier League and was replaced at half-time against Watford on Wednesday

Nick Purewal
Friday 03 December 2021 14:34
Thomas Tuchel will continue to consider Saul Niguez as an option at left wing-back.

Saul has struggled to settle into the Premier League rhythm and was replaced at half-time for the second time in his Chelsea spell in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Watford.

The Atletico Madrid loanee could however find opportunities to feature more forthcoming should boss Tuchel follow through with tentative plans to deploy him at wing-back.

Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole fit left wing-back specialist in the wake of Ben Chilwell’s knee injury, leaving Tuchel searching for cover – and Saul coming into view.

“Saul is still adapting and he had an early yellow card at Watford and was a bit shy to play all-in, in duels,” said Tuchel. “For that we lacked a bit of physicality because he did not want to risk a red card.

“I think that he could play in a wing-back role for us. Even if we play in a dominant game, an offensive game because he is very strong in arriving in the opponents’ box.

“He’s very strong in finishing, he has good timing to arrive at the far post for the header.

“He sometimes does this in training which is why we think he could be a good fit and, maybe in the next games, we have to try because Chilly is out long-term and a lot of games are coming and we maybe cannot put every game on Marcos’ shoulders.”

