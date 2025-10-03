Savinho signs new deal with Manchester City as future squad takes shape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savinho has signed a six-year contract with Manchester City as the former Premier League champions have tied down the former Tottenham target into the 2030s.

They also have the option to extend the Brazilian winger’s new deal until 2032 as their squad for the future continues to take shape.

City have made 11 signings in 2025 while Savinho follows fellow youngsters Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly in putting pen to paper on an extended deal.

The 21-year-old said it was a dream come true to play for City and signed from their sister club Troyes in 2024 for £30m.

But when Spurs made an approach for him this summer, City valued Savinho at far more than the £43m the Europa League winners seemed willing to pay.

And Savinho said he was delighted to stay with City, explaining: “I’m really happy and my family is also very happy. I feel fulfilled. My dream since I was little was always to play for Manchester City, and I managed to achieve that. And now, extending my contract here makes it even more special. I feel really proud and I hope to continue and be very happy here at Manchester City.”

Savinho believes he has got better under manager Pep Guardiola and has set his sights on winning silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think I’ve improved a lot,” he added. “In this first season, working with the staff and with Pep, I’m really happy to have developed under him. I think I’ve improved a lot tactically. Technically too — I understand the game better, I’ve learnt to read it better, to know what it asks in certain moments.

open image in gallery Savinho (left) has praised the impact of Pep Guardiola on his career ( PA Wire )

“I will give my best to help Manchester City win trophies, which is the most important thing. I hope to put my name in the club’s history by winning trophies.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana said he believes Savinho, who has scored four goals in 54 games for City, has limitless potential.

He explained: “Savinho is still very young, but he has already demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to become a truly outstanding player.

“He has so many excellent attributes. His potential really is limitless. He has superb natural ability, works incredibly hard day in, day out, and he is humble. He is very eager to keep learning and help the team, and his ambition is to be one of the best attacking players in the game.

“I have no doubt that by continuing to work with Pep and his coaching team, Savinho will go on to be a key part of our squad for many years to come.”