Manchester City are interested in signing the Brazilian winger Savio, who has helped Girona launch a surprise title tilt in LaLiga this season.

No deal has been agreed but the teenager is on loan from Troyes, another club in the City Football Group, which could make it easier to conclude a transfer.

Savio has never actually played for Troyes, being bought for an initial €6.5m in 2022 but spending last season on loan with PSV Eindhoven and then joining Girona for the current campaign.

He has scored five goals and recorded seven assists, the joint most in LaLiga this season, to help Girona to second place in the Spanish top flight.

Girona are also a City Football Group club and feature Aleix Garcia and Eric Garcia, both formerly of Manchester City, and Yan Couto, who is on loan from the Etihad Stadium.

A Brazil Under-20 international who began his career with Atletico Mineiro, Savio has been used largely on the left flank by Girona.

City signed one teenager in the January transfer window, in the Argentinian attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, who they then loaned back to River Plate for the rest of 2024.