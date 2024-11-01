Scarborough hoping goals from gravedigger Dom Tear will bury Burton in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scarborough’s part-timers hope gravedigging midfielder Dom Tear can help leave managerless Burton’s FA Cup hopes dead and buried this weekend.

Tear has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season for sixth-tier side Scarborough, who take on bottom club Burton, winless in Sky Bet League One, on Saturday in the first round.

Scarborough’s line-up is comprised of teachers, an NHS physio and an electrical powerline worker, among other trades, as the National League North side sense an upset.

But Seadogs stalwart Kieran Glynn feels gravedigger and midfield partner Tear is the one most likely to signal the portents of doom to Brewers’ fans at the Pirelli Stadium.

Glynn, also a furniture removal man, told the PA news agency: “Dom Tear is absolutely on fire, so gravedigging and football must be working!

“He scored two in the last round as well, that’s 10 in all competitions. He can’t stop scoring.

“First-team coach Jimmy (Beadle), Mr Scarborough, nicknamed him the ‘backdoor burglar’.

“Jimmy’s love for the town is mental. He’s unbelievable for morale and the funniest man I’ve met in football.

“He said to Dom: ‘You’ve got 10 goals, but completed three passes’. Dom won’t touch the ball for 87 minutes and then he’ll score two in the last three.

“He’s just there. They’re all one-touch finishes. Balls in across the box and he’ll sneak in back stick to tap it in.

“His knack of being in the right place at the right time is the best I’ve seen in a long time.”

The Seadogs rose from the ashes as a ‘phoenix club’ in 2007, renamed as Scarborough Athletic and resuming in the 10th tier after the club had been wound up days earlier with debts of £2.5million.

They moved into their new Flamingo Land Stadium in 2017 having spent 10 years playing home games at Bridlington Town, 20 miles away.

Jono has revamped the whole club. It's a club that, once it gets its claws in you, you keep coming back Scarborough midfielder Kieran Glynn

Former Manchester United midfielder Jonathan Greening was appointed manager in 2021 and guided the club to promotion to National League North in his first season.

Glynn, in his third spell with the Seadogs, said: “Jono has revamped the whole club. It’s a club that, once it gets its claws in you, you keep coming back. I’m proof of that, I can’t get away!

“But Jono came in and absolutely lifted the place in every aspect. Whether that’s professionalism or getting the fans onside.”

Over 1,000 supporters will make the trip to Staffordshire on Saturday as Scarborough bid to reach round two for the second successive season.

They beat Dunstan 5-2 in a replay, Warrington Rylands 2-0 and then Chester 3-1 in the qualifying rounds.

“Before the first-round draw, half the lads wanted Hednesford or Gainsborough and the other half wanted Birmingham or Wrexham,” Glynn said.

“We trained this week on Tuesday and everyone was buzzing for it.

“It’s weird seeing lads who have had a few niggles in the last couple of weeks training their hearts out.

“Anyone in football knows confidence is massive. You would assume confidence is low in Burton’s camp and hopefully we can capitalise on that.”