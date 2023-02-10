AC Milan end winless run as Olivier Giroud strike downs Torino

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AC Milan edged up to third place in Serie A as Olivier Giroud’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Torino and ended a seven-game winless run in all competitions.

Giroud nodded home Theo Hernandez’s cross in the 63rd minute as Milan made a strong start to the second half pay.

The Bundesliga’s bottom side Schalke picked up only their 12th point of the season as they held Wolfsburg to a goalless draw which saw a missed penalty and two disallowed goals.

Maximilian Arnold missed a ninth-minute penalty for the visitors, striking the post, and Jakub Kaminski was unable to capitalise on the rebound.

Schalke had two goals ruled out for offside, with Alex Kral’s 50th-minute strike ruled out by VAR and a flag up in the build-up for Michael Frey’s 76th-minute effort.

In Ligue 1, Nice cruised to a 3-0 win over relegation-battling Ajaccio, their fourth consecutive victory.

Bonfim Dante opened the scoring just four minutes in and substitute Billal Brahimi’s second-half brace made sure of the points.

First-half goals from Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola fired Cadiz to a 2-0 win over Girona in Spain.

Both goals were set up by Theo Bongonda, with Escalante scoring only six minutes in and Guardiola getting the second 11 minutes before the break.