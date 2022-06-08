Scotland vs Armenia live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know as Scotland begin their Nations League campaign

Sports Staff
Wednesday 08 June 2022 07:04
Comments
(Getty Images)

Scotland will need to pick themselves up from World Cup heartbreak as they host Armenia in their Nations League opener at Hampden tonight.

Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for a first men’s World Cup since 1998 were ended by Ukraine in an emotional evening at the national stadium last Wednesday.

The final qualifying place went to Wales but Scotland must now go again as they begin their Nations League campaign in the first of three fixtures this week.

Scotland are in Nations League Group B, alongside tonight’s opponents Armenia, Ireland and Ukraine. Armenia opened the group with a 1-0 win over Ireland on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to now before the match this evening.

Recommended

When is Scotland vs Armenia?

The match will kick off at 7.45 pm on Wednesday 8 June at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the team news?

Nathan Patterson is in contention to make a return after recovering from an ankle injury. Lyndon Dykes has withdrawn from the squad, joining Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack on the side-lines. Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has a knock but everyone else in the squad is fit.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Patterson, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor; McGinn; Christie, Adams

Armenia: Yurchenko; Hambardzumyan, Mkoyan, Haroyan, A Hovhannisyan, K Hovhannisyan; Bayramyan, Grigoryan, Spertsyan; Barseghyan, Bichakhchyan

Odds

Scotland: 1/3

Draw: 15/4

Armenia: 11/2

Recommended

Prediction

Scotland will need to deliver a big performance to life the mood around the camp on what could quickly turn into a flat night at Hampden. They should have enough quality to beat Armenia but it might not be pretty. Scotland 2-0 Armenia

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in