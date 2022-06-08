Is Scotland vs Armenia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture tonight

Everything you need to know as Scotland begin their Nations League campaign

Wednesday 08 June 2022 07:04
Scotland open their Nations League campaign tonight at home to Hampden, just days after their World Cup dreams were ended by Ukraine.

A 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in last week’s semi-final meant Scotland’s wait for an appearance at a men’s World Cup will stretch past 24 years.

Success in the inaugural edition of the Nations League proved to be Scotland’s route to the Euro 2020 finals after Steve Clarke’s side missed out on an automatic spot in qualifying.

With Scotland in Nations League Group B along with Armenia, Ireland and Ukraine, finishing top of the group would boost their hopes of making it through to Euro 2024 in Germany.

Here’s everything you need to now before the match this evening.

When is Scotland vs Armenia?

The match will kick off at 7.45 pm on Wednesday 8 June at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the team news?

Nathan Patterson is in contention to make a return after recovering from an ankle injury. Lyndon Dykes has withdrawn from the squad, joining Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack on the side-lines. Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has a knock but everyone else in the squad is fit.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Patterson, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor; McGinn; Christie, Adams

Armenia: Yurchenko; Hambardzumyan, Mkoyan, Haroyan, A Hovhannisyan, K Hovhannisyan; Bayramyan, Grigoryan, Spertsyan; Barseghyan, Bichakhchyan

Odds

Scotland: 1/3

Draw: 15/4

Armenia: 11/2

Prediction

Scotland will need to deliver a big performance to life the mood around the camp on what could quickly turn into a flat night at Hampden. They should have enough quality to beat Armenia but it might not be pretty. Scotland 2-0 Armenia

