Scotland travel to Austria tonight as Steve Clarke’s side continue their preparations for their delayed World Cup play-off semi-final.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant that Scotland’s home fixture against the country was postponed, with Scotland instead playing out a 1-1 draw with Poland at Hampden on Thursday.

If they beat Ukraine in the rescheduled play-off match, which is likely to take place in June, Scotland will play Wales for the World Cup after Gareth Bale inspired his side to a 2-1 win over Austria in Cardiff.

Scotland, who were scheduled to face the loser of the Thursday’s tie, faced Austria twice in the European qualifiers and won 1-0 in Vienna last September.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Austria vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March in Vienna, Austria.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7:40pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Scotland captain Andy Robertson missed Thursday’s draw with Poland due to illness but is expected to come back into the side. Stephen O’Donnell, Kenny McLean and Stuart Armstrong could also come into the side.

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Bachmann; Ulmer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Kalajdzic, Lazaro, Seiwald, Weimann; Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Scotland: Gordon; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McLean, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, Armstrong; Adams

Odds

Austria: Evens

Draw: 23/10

Scotland: 12/5

Prediction

This is a match that Austria certainly do not want to play and the home fans are set to show their disapproval by staying away from their Ernst Happel Stadium. Scotland won here in September, are in decent form, and will be wanting to take this match seriously. Austria 0-1 Scotland