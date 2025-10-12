Scotland’s win over Belarus seals top-two finish in World Cup qualifying group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland laboured to an unconvincing 2-1 Hampden win over Belarus – but it proved enough to seal a top-two finish in Group C with two World Cup qualifiers to come.

Goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay ultimately guaranteed Scotland at least a play-off place as Greece later suffered a 3-1 defeat against Denmark that left them seven points adrift of the top two.

Given Denmark’s goal difference advantage, Scotland will almost certainly need to beat the Danes at Hampden on November 18, but a draw in Greece three days earlier would be enough to ensure the final match is the group decider.

On an evening when Steve Clarke took charge of the national side for a record-breaking 72nd time, Adams fired the home team ahead after 15 minutes.

The visitors had a second-half goal disallowed for a foul on McTominay before the Napoli star struck from 10 yards in the 84th minute.

Belarus substitute Hleb Kuchko reduced the deficit in the sixth minute of added time and in a qualification section that might come down to goal difference – Belarus lost by six to Denmark – the Tartan Army had hoped for more goals and a more fluid performance.

Clarke had to reshuffle his side due to the suspension of midfielders Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson while Aaron Hickey’s knee injury forced him out.

The Scots showed five changes with defenders Anthony Ralston, Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna and midfielders Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour coming in.

However, Clarke’s men had an unconvincing start and Hampden held its breath when Belarus defender Pavel Zabelin headed just over the bar from a corner.

Scotland edged in front, however, when Adams took a Hendry pass into the box, turned neatly and drilled the ball low past Belarus keeper Fedor Lapoukhov and while the offside flag was immediately up, the VAR Ovidiu Hategan confirmed the Torino forward was onside and instructed Romanian referee Marian Barbu to award the goal.

The expected Scotland surge did not materialise – Ben Gannon-Doak was getting joy down the right but his final pass was missing – but to end a well-worked move Adams knocked a pass from skipper Andy Robertson past the post under a challenge from Zabelin and a VAR check for a possible penalty brought no luck.

McTominay had an early second-half effort saved by Lapoukhov and Gilmour drove over before fellow midfielder John McGinn had a fierce drive parried clear by the Belarus keeper.

However, there was no dark blue onslaught.

There was another long VAR check for a Scotland penalty when Belarus defender Yegor Parkhomenko tangled with Adams inside the Belarus box but referee Barbu checked his pitchside monitor, called over both captains, Robertson and Aleksandr Martynovich, to explain he was awarding the visitors a free-kick for an Adams handball.

Moments later, in a swift 65th-minute Belarus move, German Barkovsky crossed for Evgeni Malashevich to convert from eight yards and after again checking his monitor, Barbu chalked the goal off for an earlier foul on McTominay.

Then Adams used his hand to knock in a Gannon-Doak cross and he may have been offside too.

Scotland needed a second goal to relax as the match entered its final stages.

The second goal came when McGinn battled to keep possession on the left-hand side of the box, before squaring for McTominay to sweep the ball into the corner of the net but there were plenty of nerves in the final moments after Kuchko drove in for the visitors deep in added time.