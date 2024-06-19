Euro 2024 day six: Scotland and Croatia bid to bounce back

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland return to Group A action against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday night in need of a response after being thrashed by Germany in their Euro 2024 opener.

The hosts, meanwhile, can secure their own place in the knockout stage when they take on Hungary in Stuttgart.

Elsewhere on Wednesday afternoon, Croatia will be looking to bounce back from their opening Group B defeat to Spain when they play Albania in Hamburg.

Tuesday’s action saw Portugal leave it late to beat Czech Republic in Leipzig, where Cristiano Ronaldo chalked up another milestone, while Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler announced his arrival on the international stage as Turkey beat tournament debutants Georgia.

It was also revealed France forward Kylian Mbappe was set to play in a mask to protect his broken nose – but just when will he return to action?

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day six of Euro 2024.

Time for Scotland to be brave

Steve Clarke knows his Scotland side have to do better against the Swiss.

A thumping 5-1 defeat at the hands of Germany left Clarke’s team needing at least a point against Switzerland – who impressively beat Hungary 3-1 in their opening match – to keep alive realistic hopes of a Scotland men’s side reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

“For us, it is to regroup and go again. It’s that simple. It is about doing better, exactly that,” Clarke said.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson called for unity.

“We need to trust each other – and if we do that we will be a better team for it,” the Liverpool defender said.

Hosts seek more home comforts

Despite ruthlessly sweeping aside Scotland, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer insists Germany will not underestimate Hungary.

Hungary have work to do to avoid an early exit themselves and Bayern Munich skipper Neuer – a World Cup winner in 2014 – knows there can be no sense of complacency when Germany run out in front of another full house.

“We won’t underestimate them under any circumstances,” Neuer said.

Super six for Ronaldo

Ronaldo achieved another milestone as he appeared in his sixth Euros, having first played in 2004, and helped Portugal to a late win in their opening Group F clash on Tuesday night.

Lukas Provod had fired the Czechs in front with a fine finish midway though the second half, but an own goal from Robin Hranac soon had Portugal back on level terms.

Portugal looked to have turned the match around when Diogo Jota knocked the ball in after Ronaldo’s header came back off the post – only for the goal to be swiftly chalked off by VAR for a slender offside against the 39-year-old Al Nassr forward.

Substitute Francisco Conceicao then swept home a winner from close range in stoppage time, punishing a slip from Czech defender Hranac.

Teenage dream for Turkey

Georgia’s first game at a major international tournament ended in a heart-breaking 3-1 defeat at the BVB Stadion – where Guler’s spectacular strike stole the headlines.

Mert Muldur had fired Turkey into the lead with a thumping volley midway through the first half of an engrossing Group F encounter, but Georges Mikautadze soon equalised with a landmark goal for the minnows.

Hopes of an upset, though, were ended after 19-year-old Guler curled home a stunning effort in the 65th minute before Kerem Akturkoglu sealed victory with a breakaway goal in stoppage time.

Les Bleus to wait for masked Mbappe

France have confirmed Mbappe would play in a mask to protect his broken nose – but stressed it was too early to say whether he would feature in the remainder of Euro 2024.

Real Madrid’s new stellar signing suffered the injury after colliding with opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday night, but will not require immediate surgery.

While France boss Didier Deschamps looks set to be without Mbappe for Friday’s next Group D game against Netherlands, he will take things one step at a time.

“Already this morning he was a little better, so we will see on that and monitor it closely every day,” Deschamps said on Tuesday evening.

Croatia v Albania – 2pm, ITV1

Germany v Hungary – 5pm, BBC One

Scotland v Switzerland – 8pm, BBC One

All times BST.