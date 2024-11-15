Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland must take points off Croatia in their clash at Hampden Park if they have any chance of avoiding relegation from League A in the Nations League.

Steve Clarke’s men suffered three straight defeats in this campaign but a goalless draw with Portugal gave them hope of pulling off a surprising survival.

Scotland trail Poland by three points in the group so will need some help from the Portuguese if they hope to overturn that deficit. The big opportunity will come next week with a trip to Poland where anything less than three points would send Scotland into the lower league.

Croatia are secure but will have their sights set on topping the group. They will need to beat Scotland to do so which means they will throw everything at them this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Scotland vs Croatia?

The clash takes place on Friday 15 November with kick-off set for 7:45pm GMT at Hampden Park

Where can I watch the match?

Viaplay holds the rights to all of Scotland’s competitive home and away matches until 2028. They made a last minute deal with ITV to show the Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal but the last two outings have been aired on YouTube channels run by Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association.

Unless another late deal is done the match will only be available online via YouTube.

What is the Scotland team news?

Che Adams and Lewis Morgan pulled out of the camp on Tuesday with Stuart Armstrong being brought in as the lone replacement for the pair.

Steve Clarke otherwise has a strong squad to select from with the likes of John McGinn, Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry all back involved.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; Christie, McTominay, Doak; Dykes

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Perisic, Modric, Palasic, Sosa; Sucic, Matanovic, Kramaric

Odds

Scotland 21/10

Draw 9/5

Croatia 1/1

Prediction

Scotland have managed to come through this tight contests in the past especially when the stakes are quite high. Croatia are the better team but Steve Clarke’s men have home advantage and could pull off a surprising win. The more likely option is they do enough to hold Croatia to a draw.

Scotland 1-1 Croatia.

