Scotland dealt injury blow ahead of decisive World Cup qualifier against Denmark

Steve Clarke has confirmed Billy Gilmour will miss Scotland’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Tuesday.

The Napoli midfielder missed the 3-2 defeat away to Greece on Saturday with an adductor problem but it was hoped he would make fitness the final Group C fixture at Hampden Park, where a win for Scotland will secure a place in next summer's tournament finals in North America.

However, Gilmour was not at training on Monday morning in a blow for the Tartan Army, with Clarke confirming the 24-year-old’s absence.

"No, Billy didn't make it,” he said in his press conference.

"(He's) still suffering from his injury, everyone else is fit and ready to go."

Scotland have a safety net of a play-off semi-final next March if they fail to overcome the Danes, who are a point ahead.

Defeat to Greece on the weekend threatened to take them all but out of contention for automatic qualification, but they were thrown a lifeline when Denmark failed to beat group minnows Belarus on the same night, drawing 2-2 in Copenhagen.

With qualification in their hands, Clarke is eager to clinch his nation a place at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 without requiring the perilous play-offs.

He said: "We always thought that when the draw was made, that if we could get it down to the final game here at Hampden, that would be an achievement because we would then have had to finish above our seeding.

Steve Clarke will hope to guide Scotland to the World Cup on Tuesday ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

"We have done that. We were drawn as a pot three team, but we are already in second place. We want to go one step further and finish top of the group."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has admitted that he has tried not to think about the magnitude of the game and how much World Cup qualification will mean to the nation.

"I don't like thinking about it, that's the honest answer,” the Liverpool defender said. “I've been very lucky to play in Champions League finals and win trophies. I've never thought about it until it's happened.

"I'm looking forward to the fact we have a one game shoot out for the World Cup, that's what I'm pleased about. If that does happen then tomorrow night I can tell you how I feel about it."