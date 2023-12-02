Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland face a tough start to Euro 2024 when they face hosts Germany in Munich on 14 June.

But Steve Clarke’s side cruised through qualification to secure one of 21 spots in the main draw, with the final three teams added through qualifying.

And now Scotland will target qualification from Group A against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

Scotland will not fear any opponent after securing victories against Spain, Norway and Georgia en-route to the finals. In their qualifying group Scotland won five out of six matches, finishing with 15 points, but almost had a chance of finishing top of the group.

In fact, they finished with 17 points, only four behind Spain, who have won the tournament three times, in 1964, 2008, and 2012. Here is a closer look at Scotland’s route to the final, and the latest odds and tips for the tournament.

Scotland’s route to Euro 2024 final

If Scotland finish top of group

Last-16: Denmark

Quarter-finals: Spain

Semi-finals: Portugal

Final: France or England

If Scotland finish runner-up in group

Last-16: Italy

Quarter-finals: England

Semi-finals: France

Final: Germany

If Scotland finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.