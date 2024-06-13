Scotland’s route to Euro 2024 final and possible knockout opponents
Scotland came through a difficult group including Spain and Norway to qualify for Euro 2024 and will face hosts Germany in their opening game
Scotland face a tough start to Euro 2024 when they face hosts Germany in Munich on 14 June.
But Steve Clarke’s side cruised through qualification to secure one of 21 spots in the main draw, with the final three teams added through qualifying. And now Scotland will target qualification from Group A against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.
Scotland will not fear any opponent after securing victories against Spain, Norway and Georgia en-route to the finals. In their qualifying group Scotland won five out of six matches, finishing with 15 points, but almost had a chance of finishing top of the group.
Here is a closer look at Scotland’s route to the final, and the latest odds and tips for the tournament.
Scotland’s route to Euro 2024 final
If Scotland finish top of group
Last-16: Denmark
Quarter-finals: Spain
Semi-finals: Portugal
Final: France or England
If Scotland finish runner-up in group
Last-16: Italy
Quarter-finals: England
Semi-finals: France
Final: Germany
If Scotland finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.
