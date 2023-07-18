Scotland bids to host major European final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland is aiming to host the women’s Champions League final, Europa League final or Europa Conference League final in either 2026 or 2027.

Hampden Park, which has staged six previous European finals, is the stadium at the centre of one of the declarations of interests Uefa has received from nine different countries for the showpiece events. Final bids will have to be received by February 2024 with the eventual decision being announced next May.

The two venues bidding to host the men’s Champions League finals over the two years are Milan’s San Siro and Budapest’s Puskas Arena, which staged this year’s Europa League final.

If successful, it would be the first Champions League or European Cup final held in Hungary while San Siro has hosted four, the last of them in 2016.

Hampden Park’s capacity is now too small for Uefa’s requirements for a Champions League final, though a record crowd of 127,621 were at the 1960 match where Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3.

The Glasgow stadium also hosted the 1976 European Cup final, won by Bayern Munich, and the 2002 Champions League final, where Real Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1, as well as two Cup Winners’ Cup finals and one Uefa Cup final, but none since 2007.

Hampden Park was the host for the 2002 Champions League final (Getty Images)

Hampden faces competition for the women’s Champions League final from Norway, with the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, and Germany, with Gelsenkirchen, Munich and Stuttgart lined up as potential venues.

The other countries interested in hosting the Europa League final are Romania, at Bucharest’s National Arena, Germany and Turkey.

There are five possible host cities in Germany – Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig and Stuttgart – and three Istanbul grounds in the reckoning, those of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, but in each case, it will have to be narrowed down to one when the bid is submitted.

The Conference League final could be played in either Glasgow, Istanbul, Oslo, Leipzig, Israel – at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem – or Switzerland, at the Stade de Geneve.

Uefa was criticised for using smaller venues for the first two Conference League finals, meaning fewer fans could attend, and each of the eight possible venues has a larger capacity, of at least 28,000.