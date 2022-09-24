Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland have the chance to take control of their Nations League group and move a step closer to promotion when they face the Republic of Ireland at Hampden tonight.

Wednesday’s victory over Ukraine, inspired by a brilliant second half performance from Steve Clarke’s side, moved the Scots top with two fixtures of the group remaining.

Goals from John McGinn and a double from substitute Lyndon Dykes ensured Scotland got revenge for their defeat to Ukraine in the World Cup qualifiers.

And Clarke’s team have the chance to get more revenge tonight, following their 3-0 defeat to Ireland in Dublin in June.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 24 September at Hampden.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, as well as the Premier Sports Players.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson after his injury against Ukraine. Lyndon Dykes may have earned a start after his two goals, while Billy Gilmour may also come into the team.

Ireland remain without Caoimhin Kelleher so Gavin Bazunu should start. Matt Doherty and John Egan should also come into the team that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney; McGregor, McTominay; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Hogan, Parrott

Odds

Scotland: 8/7

Draw: 9/4

Ireland: 16/5

Prediction

Home advantage is crucial in these games, which are often typified by heart and emotion. Scotland lacked all of that in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but Wednesday’s win over Ukraine has restored their confidence, and Hampden will be in full voice because of it. Scotland 2-0 Ireland