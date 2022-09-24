Jump to content

Scotland vs Ireland prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight

Scotland vs Ireland line-ups, TV channel and everything you need to know ahead of Nations League match

Sport Staff
Saturday 24 September 2022 07:29
Comments
(Getty Images)

Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as the group stage draws to a close.

With just two matches remaining, Scotland have promotion in their hands with nine points from four games.

It puts them two clear of Ukraine, following Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Hampden, while Ireland are third on four points.

Ireland still have a chance to earn promotion but they must add a second victory of the group stage, following the 3-0 win over Scotland in Dublin in June.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 24 September at Hampden.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, as well as the Premier Sports Players.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson after his injury against Ukraine. Lyndon Dykes may have earned a start after his two goals, while Billy Gilmour may also come into the team.

Ireland remain without Caoimhin Kelleher so Gavin Bazunu should start. Matt Doherty and John Egan should also come into the team that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney; McGregor, McTominay; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Hogan, Parrott

Odds

Scotland: 8/7

Draw: 9/4

Ireland: 16/5

Prediction

Home advantage is crucial in these games, which are often typified by heart and emotion. Scotland lacked all of that in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but Wednesday’s win over Ukraine has restored their confidence, and Hampden will be in full voice because of it. Scotland 2-0 Ireland

