Scotland vs Ireland prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight
Scotland vs Ireland line-ups, TV channel and everything you need to know ahead of Nations League match
Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as the group stage draws to a close.
With just two matches remaining, Scotland have promotion in their hands with nine points from four games.
It puts them two clear of Ukraine, following Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Hampden, while Ireland are third on four points.
Ireland still have a chance to earn promotion but they must add a second victory of the group stage, following the 3-0 win over Scotland in Dublin in June.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Scotland vs Ireland?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 24 September at Hampden.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, as well as the Premier Sports Players.
What is the team news?
Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson after his injury against Ukraine. Lyndon Dykes may have earned a start after his two goals, while Billy Gilmour may also come into the team.
Ireland remain without Caoimhin Kelleher so Gavin Bazunu should start. Matt Doherty and John Egan should also come into the team that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match.
Predicted line-ups
Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney; McGregor, McTominay; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Dykes
Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Hogan, Parrott
Odds
Scotland: 8/7
Draw: 9/4
Ireland: 16/5
Prediction
Home advantage is crucial in these games, which are often typified by heart and emotion. Scotland lacked all of that in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but Wednesday’s win over Ukraine has restored their confidence, and Hampden will be in full voice because of it. Scotland 2-0 Ireland
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies