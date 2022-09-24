Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland play the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as the hosts look to get revenge for June’s 3-0 defeat in Dublin.

The defeat, which was perhaps the lowest point of Steve Clarke’s time in charge, put Scotland on the back foot in their group.

But Wednesday’s brilliant 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with just two matches to go.

If Scotland get a result at Hampden tonight, they will face Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday knowing they will be favourites to earn promotion to League A for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 24 September at Hampden.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, as well as the Premier Sports Players.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson after his injury against Ukraine. Lyndon Dykes may have earned a start after his two goals, while Billy Gilmour may also come into the team.

Ireland remain without Caoimhin Kelleher so Gavin Bazunu should start. Matt Doherty and John Egan should also come into the team that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney; McGregor, McTominay; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Hogan, Parrott

Odds

Scotland: 8/7

Draw: 9/4

Ireland: 16/5

Prediction

Home advantage is crucial in these games, which are often typified by heart and emotion. Scotland lacked all of that in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but Wednesday’s win over Ukraine has restored their confidence, and Hampden will be in full voice because of it. Scotland 2-0 Ireland