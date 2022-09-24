Scotland vs Ireland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Scotland vs Ireland prediction, odds and everything you need to know ahead of Nations League match
Scotland play the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as the hosts look to get revenge for June’s 3-0 defeat in Dublin.
The defeat, which was perhaps the lowest point of Steve Clarke’s time in charge, put Scotland on the back foot in their group.
But Wednesday’s brilliant 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with just two matches to go.
If Scotland get a result at Hampden tonight, they will face Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday knowing they will be favourites to earn promotion to League A for the first time.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Scotland vs Ireland?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 24 September at Hampden.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, as well as the Premier Sports Players.
What is the team news?
Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson after his injury against Ukraine. Lyndon Dykes may have earned a start after his two goals, while Billy Gilmour may also come into the team.
Ireland remain without Caoimhin Kelleher so Gavin Bazunu should start. Matt Doherty and John Egan should also come into the team that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match.
Predicted line-ups
Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney; McGregor, McTominay; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Dykes
Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Hogan, Parrott
Odds
Scotland: 8/7
Draw: 9/4
Ireland: 16/5
Prediction
Home advantage is crucial in these games, which are often typified by heart and emotion. Scotland lacked all of that in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but Wednesday’s win over Ukraine has restored their confidence, and Hampden will be in full voice because of it. Scotland 2-0 Ireland
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies