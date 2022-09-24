Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as Steve Clarke’s side look to move a step closer to promotion to League A.

Scotland were thrashed 3-0 by Ireland in June in one of the lowest points in Clarke’s time in charge.

But they responded with a 4-1 win in Armenia before Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with two fixtures remaining.

Scotland sit two points clear of Ukraine and five ahead of Ireland, whose only victory of the group was the 3-0 win over tonight’s opponents in Dublin.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 24 September at Hampden.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, as well as the Premier Sports Players.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson after his injury against Ukraine. Lyndon Dykes may have earned a start after his two goals, while Billy Gilmour may also come into the team.

Ireland remain without Caoimhin Kelleher so Gavin Bazunu should start. Matt Doherty and John Egan should also come into the team that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney; McGregor, McTominay; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Hogan, Parrott

Odds

Scotland: 8/7

Draw: 9/4

Ireland: 16/5

Prediction

Home advantage is crucial in these games, which are often typified by heart and emotion. Scotland lacked all of that in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but Wednesday’s win over Ukraine has restored their confidence, and Hampden will be in full voice because of it. Scotland 2-0 Ireland