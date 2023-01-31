Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet’s future up in the air on deadline day in Scotland

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet came into the spotlight again as the Scottish transfer deadline approached.

The Scotland international turned down a move to Millwall on Friday but reports claim he was the subject of a failed bid by Wigan on Monday.

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is also said to have targeted Josh Campbell after taking over at the Latics.

Lee Johnson is still looking for another defender after signing 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley on Monday.

Rangers are looking to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin and look to have given up on their pursuit of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted on Sunday that his club’s incomings were finished but Giorgos Giakoumakis could yet leave with Atlanta United seemingly the likeliest destination for the Greece striker.

Defender Stephen Welsh has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday while out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also move on if they find new clubs.

There could be departures from St Mirren where Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid have attracted interest.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.

Hearts are working on bringing in one more player, with Wednesday’s Callum Paterson a long-standing target.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for additions especially after the news that Ryan McGowan has torn his groin.

Motherwell are looking to do business, with a left-back a probable target given they have no experienced fit ones at their disposal.

Dundee United could make a signing if interest in Tony Watt comes to fruition and they look set for a sell-on windfall with their former academy player Harry Souttar reportedly on his way from Stoke to Leicester.

Ross County are looking for one or two more additions while Aberdeen showed they were not hamstrung by their managerial vacancy by bringing in Watford defender Mattie Pollock on loan late on Sunday.

Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”